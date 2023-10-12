Obituary for Dwayne A. Prymek

February 27, 1943 – September 29, 2023

Dwayne A. Prymek, 80, passed away on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove.

Dwayne A. Prymek

Dwayne was born in Milwaukee on Feb. 27, 1943, to the late John and Ethel (née Henn) Prymek. He was a graduate of Boys Technical School, Milwaukee.

Dwayne served in the U.S. Army from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1964. He proudly took his Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in October of 2018.

On Aug. 1, 1992, he was married to Patricia A. Rosenburg.

He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Moose Lodge #437, the American Legion Post #434 and the Elks Lodge #2559.

Dwayne was very mechanically inclined. He was employed with Wisconsin Lift Truck and Insinkerator until his retirement in 1992.

Dwayne adored his grandchildren. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed fishing with his friend John.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Patricia Prymek; step-children, Deborah (Joseph) Rodriguez and Donna (Craig) Crosby; grandchildren, Joseph (Nina) Rodriguez, Caitlin (Deyontay) Williams, David Pahl, Jacob Pahl, Bennett Crosby, and Violet Crosby; and great-grandchildren, Jayceon and Kayden Williams.

In addition to his parents, Dwayne is preceded in death by his son, Brian Prymek; step-son, David Pahl; and brothers, John and Craig Prymek.

Services

A memorial service for Dwayne will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Full Military Honors will follow. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc., PO Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052 have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Dwayne A. Prymek courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

