RACINE — Lontesha Ellis, a 24-year-old from Racine, knows a thing or two about strength. Her physical capabilities and mental toughness led her to a career in the United States Air Force. Now, it is her strength that’s carrying her through an unexpected diagnosis of breast cancer at just 24 years old.

Lontesha Ellis not only is a fighter, but she lives as an example for others who receive a cancer diagnosis. – Credit: Lontesha Ellis “You can’t stop living because of the diagnosis.” Lontesha Ellis Ellis, a graduate of Washington Park High School, is a Technical Sergeant and works as a Mental Health Technician serving her fellow airmen. Right now, however, her full-time job is beating breast cancer.

Making the most out of life

On Feb. 13 this year, while stationed in Germany, Ellis received news that she had never expected to hear. What was discovered and felt during an exam wasn’t a cyst, but rather a mass.

“My boyfriend was here with me and we had plans for Valentine’s Day. We still did them. We went to Switzerland and we went to Amsterdam all in one weekend,” reflects Ellis. “After finding out, I was sad, but you have to continue to live your life because you have to do that, you can’t stop living because of the diagnosis.”

Breast cancer diagnosis

“They (the doctors) were shocked,” says the service woman. “Upon testing biopsies, it turned out to be cancer.”

Credit: Lontesha Ellis She was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (IDC). It was in stage 2B and had spread to her lymph nodes. The cancer was triple positive meaning that hormones fed Ellis’ cancer. According to John Hopkins Medicine, IDC is the most common form of breast cancer, accounting for 80% of all breast cancer diagnoses, but without a positive genetic link, limited family history, and Ellis’ good health and young age, the diagnosis was truly life-changing.

“I was glad that they (the doctors) took me very seriously,” says Ellis. “I do hear about women, (whose) concerns aren’t treated very seriously when they’re young.”

24-year-old tackles treatment

That wasn’t the case for Lontesha, she has had the entire Air Force supporting her while undergoing six sessions of chemotherapy, a Double Mastectomy, and soon, 33 sessions of radiation, and in the future, reconstruction.

From Germany, Ellis was transferred to and stationed in Maryland. Shortly after the diagnosis, Lontesha began receiving care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“My main priority is treatment and getting better,” says Lontesha. “There’s no evidence of disease. My report came back clear. There’s no cancer.”

But, the story isn’t over yet. Ellis is still amidst treatment to ensure that the cancer will be gone once and for all.

A support system is the key

Her mom was able to travel to be with her for a while and care for her daughter.

Her boyfriend, Anthony Parker, who is also in the military, was able to come to Maryland to care for Ellis during treatment. “He was there for me for me through my entire thing. At the same time, his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer one month before I was diagnosed. He was going through a lot,” explains Ellis. “He helped me stay positive throughout it all.” They aren’t the only ones who’ve provided support. Lontesha Ellis and her boyfriend and caretaker, Anthony Parker. –

The service woman explains that one of her coworkers, a 30-year-old woman, was diagnosed with breast cancer before she was and that she also met a 28-year-old with breast cancer while receiving treatment at Walter Reed.

Relying on her fellow members in the military has provided her comfort in knowing that she is not alone.

“It was a very hard time, the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through,” says Lontesha. “I feel like there’s a lot of young women being diagnosed with breast cancer, it’s concerning.”

What statistics say

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, except for skin cancers. It is about 30% — or 1 in 3 — of all new female cancers each year.

The American Cancer Society estimates that for breast cancer in the United States in 2023:

About 297,790 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.

About 55,720 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed.

About 43,700 women will die from breast cancer.

Black women have a higher chance of developing breast cancer before the age of 40 than white women.

Ellis on becoming an advocate

As a person of color, Ellis is a statistic but is working to change the narrative for others, and becoming an advocate is a part of Lontesha’s story.

“Don’t dismiss your concerns. Even me, I dismissed it initially,” explains Ellis.

She never thought she’d be the one. She was young, healthy, active, and a member of the Armed Forces. But now, she’s on a journey to make sure that others know how to be their own best advocate.

“That’s the biggest thing is take those concerns seriously, especially if there’s a family history of any type of cancer,” notes Ellis.

This counts for survivors too. Ellis encourages anyone who has concerns to talk about them with their doctors and to continue self-exams and preventative care.

“You have to advocate for yourself. If you have a doctor that’s not taking you serious, then get a second opinion,” says Lontesha.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ellis is opening up and reminding others of the impact this cancer can have.

“It does get better. It’s really hard, but you just have to stick it through. There were so many times when I wanted to give up,” says Ellis.

Be proactive Breast cancer screening involves checking a person’s breasts for cancer before there are signs or symptoms of the disease, according to the CDC. People with breasts should: Get your mammogram

Self examine breasts regularly

Know the signs and symptoms