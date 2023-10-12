Obituary for Janet Hilda Haumersen

June 16, 1932 – October 6, 2023

Janet Hilda Haumersen (née Bristow) passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2023, with family by her side. She was born on June 16, 1932, in New Malden, England, to the late Enid and Henry Bristow.

Janet Hilda Haumersen

Jan grew up during World War II, when food and clothing were rationed and children in London were evacuated and separated from their parents and sent to live with foster parents out of harm’s way. She lived through numerous air raids and witnessed aerial dogfights between British fighter aircrafts and German bombers.

Jan met the love of her life, the late James B. Haumersen, while he was stationed over in England. They were married in England and then moved back to Jim’s hometown, Racine, where they built a life together, raising four children.

Jan worked as a specification analyst at J.I. Case Co. for 22 years until her retirement. She enjoyed her job and coworkers, making life-long friends. Jan was a natural caretaker, bringing life, community, and warmth wherever she went. From a young age, she was a pillar of support for those around her. Jan walked alongside her mother into old age, comforted James’s family as they got on in years, and volunteered tirelessly with Lincoln Lutheran Center, giving her unwavering love and support to countless elders in our community over the course of many years.

For Jan, caretaking came second nature, and she has shown us what real commitment to community can look like at any age. Jan and Jim were active members of St. Lucy’s Parish. They helped with every festival and fundraising activity for the school and church, long after their children graduated. Jan could be easily recognized in her apron and baseball cap, frying up the Parish’s famous fish fry.

When she wasn’t caretaking, Jan could be found golfing, playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren or gardening. While she is remembered in the community for her award-winning roses and impeccable attendance at church, those around her remember her for her strength, selflessness, and compassion for her family and friends.

Survivors include her daughters, Kim Simon, Laurie (Brian) Dunk; son, Mark (Peggy) Haumersen; daughter-in-law, Mia Haumersen; grandchildren, Becky (Brian) Spanke, Nicholas (Anita) Simon, Elle (Patrick) Sullivan, Charles Haumersen, Zoe Dunk, Emily Dunk, Lauren Haumersen, and Mitchell (Emily) Haumersen; great-grandchildren; Delaney Spanke, Bennett Spanke, Aubrey Haumersen, Nora Sullivan, Audrey Sullivan, and Patrick Sullivan, Jr.; niece, Gem Angel.

Janet Hilda Haumersen was preceded in death by her parents, Enid and Henry Bristow; sister, Mary (Bristow) Roberts; husband, James B. Haumersen; son, Micheal Haumersen; son-in-law, Carl Simon.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will take place at Mound Cemetery, 1147 West Blvd., Racine, following Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials in Janet’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Obituary and photo of Janet Hilda Haumersen courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

