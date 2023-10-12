Obituary for Larry A. Teeter

June 9, 1959 – September 23, 2023

Larry A. Teeter, 64, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Owasso, Okla. Larry was born in Marin, Calif., on June 9, 1959. He graduated from J. I. Case High School, “Class of 78.”

Larry A. Teeter

Larry enjoyed gardening, but his true passion was being a chef. He spent his adult life following this passion. It took him to many places, from a ship on the Atlantic Ocean as well as to Hawaii and Florida, and then he settled in Owasso, Okla.

Larry made many friends over the years, especially his dear friends Shelia and Van.

Larry will be dearly missed by his parents, Dave and Ann Teeter; sister, Frankie (Dan) Zurawski; and brother, Jeff (Ruth) Teeter. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as other dear relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank James and Sheila for all the help during this difficult time.

Services

There will be no service at Larry’s request. Please make any donations to the charity of your choice.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

