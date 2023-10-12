RACINE COUNTY — A report of a man with a firearm making threats at a Village of Caledonia pub on Oct. 9 led to a pair of misdemeanor charges against a 22-year-old Franksville man.
Samuel Hannon is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct, which could bring a total maximum fine of $11,000 and a year in the county jail.
The criminal complaint: disorderly conduct, possessing firearm while intoxicated
Police were dispatched to the Husher Pub after the defendant allegedly threatened people and charged the back door with a large knife.
The victim told police that Hannon was seated in the passenger side of an F-250 truck. When police took him into custody, they observed a Ruger pistol holstered inside his belt, directly behind his right hip.
Police also detected an odor of intoxicants from Hannon, who stated he did not have a firearm in his holster and claimed the officer “planted it/made up” they had located the firearm.
A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.17. Hannon allegedly admitted, “I am intoxicated, but I am not highly intoxicated,” the complaint states.
In addition to the firearm and holster, police recovered shotgun shells, ammunition, two Ruger magazines, a 12-gauge pump shotgun, a machete, an empty THC vape cartridge, an empty 10-ounce bottle of Jack Daniel’s peach alcohol, and a partially consumed 750 ML bottle of Svedka vodka.
Hannon, who is free on a $400 cash bond, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Jan. 22, 2024, for an 8:30 a.m. status hearing.
Police & Fire
