Obituary for Peter C. Christofferson

January 13, 1922 – October 4, 2023

Peter C. Christofferson, 101, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at his home.

Peter C. Christofferson

He was born in Franksville on Jan. 13, 1922, to the late Tony and Frieda (née Baker) Christofferson.

Peter served in the U.S. Navy during WWII until his honorable discharge in 1946. He proudly took the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on Nov. 4, 2011.

In 1952, Peter married LaVerne Skovsted. They were blessed with 47 years of marriage. Sadly, LaVerne passed away on June 6, 1999.

He was employed as a plant manager with Toledo Scale until his retirement. Peter enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers and NASCAR. He loved to fish!

Peter was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Caledonia, a lifetime member of Caledonia Lions Club and American Legion Post #305. He was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow for dedicated humanitarian services from the International Lions Foundation.

He is survived by his children, Mike (Marcia) Christofferson, Ralph (Mary Ann) Christofferson and Vicki (John) Hawes; grandchildren, Brett (Ashley Marie) Christofferson, Ashley Lynn (LaQuan) Fenderson, Joshua Christofferson, Jaymie (Wendell) Tomes, Jessica (Rob) Prill, Christopher (Lynn) Schram, Jacob (Katie) Hawes, Mitchell (Abbie) Hawes and Mason Hawes; and 10 and a half great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his brother, John Christofferson; and sisters, Ruth Edwards and Elda Dillionaire.

Services

Funeral services for Peter will be held at noon on Oct. 16 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment with full military honors will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or American Legion Post #305 have been suggested.

Peter’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Parkview Garden staff and Promedica Hospice staff, especially Kyla and Angela.

Obituary and photo of Peter C. Christofferson courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.