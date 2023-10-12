The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Oct. 12.

This week’s segment was brought to viewers by Ryan Jenkins and Carole Meekins along with editor Loren Lamoreaux from the Racine County Eye.

This week, the Racine Roundup discussed the Racine County Eye’s “The Eye on Resources” campaign, the two light shows in the Jamestown neighborhood, and the heroic story of a 24-year-old from Racine battling breast cancer.

The Eye on Resources Lamoreaux kicked off this week’s segment by talking about some of Racine’s most hardworking nonprofits. Lamoreaux and Widmar selected 10, although the team at the Racine County Eye knows there are plenty more, to encourage community members to support until their anniversary on Oct. 31. The Eye on Resources: 10 nonprofits in honor of our 10-year anniversary Read this article

Jamestown neighborhood Halloween lights The next story jumped into Halloween and a fun way to get yourself feeling spooky and festive. In the Jamestown neighborhood, there are two light displays that dance to Halloween-themed tunes. It’s as easy as dialing your radio to specific radio stations and letting the lights dance before your eyes. The shows are crafted by Mike Pikula and his protégé, Grayson Kirchenberg, a freshman at Case High School. Jamestown neighborhood features 2 Halloween light shows Read this article

Ellis’ story with breast cancer During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Racine County Eye highlights Lontesha Ellis’ story as a 24-year-old with breast cancer. This month, Ellis is using her story as a way to advocate for breast cancer awareness and encourage people to put themselves and their health first. Loren shared how Ellis wants to use her story to show others that no matter how hard the battle is, it gets better, and it’s a fight worth fighting. Service woman Ellis from Racine battles breast cancer at 24 years old Read this article

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup. Oct. 12

Miss a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it listed, you most likely haven’t missed a thing.)

Support local business

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.