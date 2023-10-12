October is a special month for the Racine County Eye, and this year we want to make an astounding impact in our community as we celebrate 10 years as a business in Racine County. For the last decade, we have been striving to produce quality journalism that serves the Racine/Kenosha communities – our communities – where we work, live, and play.

To celebrate our 10th anniversary, which officially happens on Oct. 31, we have compiled 10 resources from the area that we can all step up and offer a helping hand to during our anniversary month.

The Eye on Resources: 10 places to support

If all else fails, the gift of cold, hard cash will always be appreciated by any nonprofit organization. We have provided a donate button for each of the 10 resources and encourage everyone to give as they can. We have also provided volunteer buttons where applicable. Other options are highlighted below.

In honor of the Racine County Eye’s birthday, we encourage the local community to donate 10 items to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin’s marketplace. The marketplace allows veterans and surviving spouses to have access to food and other essential items. In addition, those looking to contribute are also encouraged to donate items to the nonprofit’s Thanksgiving Food Drive which aims to equip veterans with all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal. Donate to VOW Volunteer

Consider giving to HALO, Inc. this October. Until Oct. 31, choose to donate one shelf-stable food item for each day of the week. Much-needed items at this time include jams, jelly, salad dressing, sugar, and sugary cereal. In addition, milk is running low at the shelter. Give one item a day to a local in need. Donate to HALO Volunteer

The Women’s Resource Center is in need of Halloween candy. Consider dropping a bag of sweet treats. Contact WRC for location information at 262-633-3274. Otherwise, consider donating necessary hygiene items. Create 10 hygiene bags for women at the Women’s Resource Center and donate them to this nonprofit in honor of Racine County Eye’s 10th birthday. Hygiene bags can be easily created by purchasing toothbrushes, deodorant, floss, comb, hair clips/rubberbands, tweezers, mini shampoos/conditioners, bandaids and packing these items into a gallon-size ziplock bag. Donate to WRC Volunteer

Make a $10 donation to help further the mission of The LBGT Center of SE Wisconsin. Funding helps to further programs, services and events that help advocate, protect and honor the LGBTQIA+ community. Donate to LGBT Center Volunteer

Collect 10 books this month and donate them to the never-ending and ever-growing library at Cops ‘N Kids. Give the gift of reading by donating children’s books to this local nonprofit in honor of the Racine County Eye being Racine County’s source for local, honest, and truthful news. Donate to Cops N Kids Volunteer

Donate 10 days of your time to volunteer at Racine Habitat for Humanity. Various jobs are available to help Racine Habitat for Humanity help Racine. Check out their volunteer portal online and find a job that fits your interests and abilities. Donate to Habitat Volunteer portal

Make a $10 donation or donate 10 needed items from the Hospitality Center’s wish list to them starting Oct. 1 until Oct. 31. Can’t give your finances? Your time can also be donated throughout the month of Oct. Donate to Hospitality Ctr. Volunteer

Select 10 places to volunteer and commit to volunteering at those 10 places or opportunities throughout the year. This is a great way to give, but also give to more than one spot in Racine County. Connect with the Volunteer Center of Racine County for a list of possibilities. Donate to VC of RC Volunteer

Call on 10 friends to donate $10 to Focus on Community this October. By connecting with others who believe in helping Racine’s youth learn important life skills. Donate to FoC Volunteer

Share the Racine County Eye’s pet of the week with 10 friends. By sharing the Pet of the Week, the Wisconsin Humane Society can help find loving homes for pets in Southeastern Wisconsin. View the Racine County Eye’s pet of the week here. Donate to WHS Amazon Wishlist