RACINE — When the city first promoted its new neighborhood TID program, some residents were a bit skeptical.

A neighborhood TID (tax increment district) is a program that invests in home repair and improvements using program dollars generated from within the TID district.

Jeff Hintz, assistant director for City Development, said initially the city sent people door-to-door talking about the program because residents thought it sounded a bit too good to be true.

However, the applications for TID 22 and TID 23 have had a robust response.

The results from TID 22 grant cycle one (October 2021 – June 2023), were:

$676,971 was invested in 71 properties in need of repair.

$148,445 was invested in 17 properties for enhancements.

18 properties received a new roof, 21 properties have new windows and 11 properties have new doors.

Through the enhancement program, three properties have new garages.

TID 23 closed on Aug. 31 with 91 applications. There is currently $260,000 available for TID 23 projects but an additional $700,000 will become available on Jan. 1.

Neighborhood investments

Walter Williams had a long career in community and economic development before becoming the director of City Development in Racine.

Williams praised the steps taken by the city to invest in neighborhoods.

“This is the first community that I have been in where they’re taking a tool that we have historically reserved for businesses coming into the community, turned that around, and provided it directly to the residents,” he said.

He said in his experience, municipalities mostly offer a band-aid approach to struggling neighborhoods. In one city where he worked, they offered paint to residents but nothing was in the way of real assistance.

There tends to be a focus on new housing developments, he continued. As an example, he said some municipalities offered tax abatements for new home development while existing neighborhoods deteriorated. He said this was especially true after the housing crisis of 2009. People were struggling to live, and could not afford upkeep on their homes, and the incentives for new houses did not help them.

“This is the first time I’ve worked in a community that put action behind the words,” Williams said. “Because this community, the City of Racine, realizes that in order to improve the housing stock, there has to be a direct investment.”

He explained not only do TID investments strengthen the neighborhood, but they also increase the assessed value of the home, which is good for the city in the long run.

There is one more benefit to the neighborhood TID program as he sees it: preserving the city’s heritage.

“As an outsider, I appreciate the diversity of homes, the character of homes,” Williams said of his drives through Racine neighborhoods.

He added the character and diversity of the homes demonstrate the city’s commitment to preserving what is unique about each neighborhood. Investing in these homes sends the message the city has something worth saving.

Neighborhood TIDs

A TID is essentially a collection of neighborhoods within the city.

The first year of the TID is the base year. What that means is the assessed value of all the properties in the TID program are added together to create a base value.

Over time, property values increase, creating a difference between the base value and the increased value, which is called an increment.

The city will continue to collect the base value in property taxes while the increment will be set aside for projects within the TID program.

About 75% of the increment of a neighborhood TID program will be used for residential projects and 25% is used for infrastructure projects, such as road work, sewer repair, sidewalks, etc.

Critics of the program argue under Wisconsin statutes, TIDs remain open for 27 years, so the property taxes collected from the TID for government services remain the same over the course of 27 years – even while the costs of those services increase.

However, state statute does allow the city to close a TID program before the 27 years expires.

Supporters of the program point out that investing in struggling neighborhoods increases the tax base. If no action is taken, neighborhoods will deteriorate and become blighted, which will negatively impact the municipality in the long term.

Creating a TID

As neighbors talk to neighbors about the program, interest in the TID program has increased.

However, not everyone lives in a TID.

Hintz said one of the questions the Department of City Development hears from time to time comes from those who do not live in a TID. They ask, “How can my neighborhood get a TID?”

He explained creating a TID program is actually a very long process.

The boundaries of a TID must be chosen with care to ensure there are a mix of properties, some with increasing values along with properties that might be stagnant or even losing assessed value.

Ideally, all the properties would increase in value to create the increment. However, if there is no increment, the program remains unfunded.

“There has to be financial analyses to make sure it’s going to have an increment to spend,” Hintz said. “The larger the proposed TID, the more complex the financial analysis.”

TID programs

TID programs are created by the Standing Joint Review Board and are administered by the Community Development Authority, which acts independently from the city.

The Homeowner Repair Program was designed to assist homeowners with code violations, which could include anything from gutters to windows to a problematic porch. Applicants must contribute 10% to the project.

The Property Enhancement Program was meant to assist homeowners looking to increase the values of their homes with a permanent asset improvement such as an interior remodel of a kitchen or bathroom, adding square footage to the house, or a new garage. Applicants must contribute 50% to the project.

Both programs offer up to $10,000 in the form of a forgivable loan, which acts as a grant.

There are now five neighborhood TID programs. TID 27 and 28 are expected to have accrued enough increment to open in 2024. TID 31 was created in 2022 and is still in the process of accruing an increment.