Obituary for Tyler Russell Harding

August 1, 1993 – September 30, 2023

Tyler Russell Harding, 30, passed away at his residence on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. He was born in Racine on Aug. 1, 1993, the son of Earl and Glenda (née Anderson) Harding.

Tyler Russell Harding

Tyler proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Tyler also enjoyed video games, sport shooting, and watching the Green Bay Packers. Tyler will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

Tyler is survived by his father, Earl (Sandy) Harding; mother, Glenda Harding; sister, Ashley Harding; aunt, Debbie Swencki; and cousins, Gavin and Stephanie.

Tyler is preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Beatrice Harding, and Victor and Elizabeth Anderson.

Services

A memorial celebration of Tyler’s life will be private for the family. Tyler will be interred at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with full military honors.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.