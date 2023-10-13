RACINE — A 29-year-old Racine man, who was free from custody in a 2021 sexual assault of a child case, faces 10 new criminal charges after he was apprehended by authorities Tuesday.

Cody Hoegsted now faces eight felony bail-jumping charges that each carry a maximum possible prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine, along with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

The criminal complaint: Wanted person located, barricaded in basement

Officers with the Racine Police Department responded to a city residence after they learned Hoegsted, who was being sought by authorities, was present. They spoke with a person at the home, who stated the defendant was hiding in the basement.

Police observed Hoegsted try to crawl out of the window. He then ignored commands and went back inside the basement. After the defendant and a female were seen beginning to exit, then go back inside, a detective, negotiation team and SWAT members were notified and dispatched to the residence.

After a lengthy period, Hoegsted was found under a pile of clothes in the basement and taken into custody by SWAT, the complaint states.

Criminal court records show three pending criminal cases against the defendant, including the 2021 sexual assault case. In that one, he is charged with felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 12, incest and exposing a child to harmful material, all as a repeat offender.

Hoegsted had been free from custody in that case on a $15,000 cash and $10,000 signature bond. He also has two other pending criminal cases in 2023 in Racine County.

Hoegsted remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $500 cash bond. He is due back in Racine County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 18, at 8:30 a.m.