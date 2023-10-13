Obituary for Billie Hankins, ‘Chuck’

August 2, 1953 – September 29, 2023

Billie Hankins, “Chuck,” 70, passed away at home on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Billie Hankins, ‘Chuck’

Chuck was born in Bellevue, Neb., on Aug. 2, 1953. He was united in marriage to Lynette Laolao on April 28, 2008, in Bernice, Okla., and later remarried on June 18, 2011, in the Tagum City, Philippines.

Chuck served a short time in the United States Air Force, and was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was self-employed at BS Express of St. Joseph, Mo., for many years as a truck driver. In his free time, Chuck enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, camping, karaoke and travel; he especially loved sports with his son and playing “his spoons.”

He will be missed by his wife, Lynette; children, Shawn, Anna, Chas, and Daire; grandchildren, Laysha, Christopher, and Benton; a sister, and other family members and friends.

Chuck goes on to be reunited with his mother, Donna; and his grandparents, Charles and Helen Rice.

Services

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20 at Sturino Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Obituary and photo of Billie Hankins courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

