Obituary for Carlene Gentry

December 31, 1963 – September 30, 2023

Carlene Gentry, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Carlene was born in Trenton, Tenn., on Dec. 31, 1963, to her loving parents, Russell and Hazel Model Gentry.

Carlene Gentry

She embraced her faith in Christ at an early age, attending First Baptist Church. Carlene later relocated to Racine, where she pursued her education and embarked on her career in factory work. It was here in Racine where she was joyfully reunited with her beloved Marzell Poole, affectionately known as her Boobie.

Carlene was renowned for her culinary skills, her passion for collecting antiques and her entrepreneurial spirit. In Racine, she was affectionately referred to as the “corn lady” for her love of selling roasted corn.

Carlene is survived by her devoted fiancé, Marzell Poole, with whom she shared nearly two decades of love and companionship; children, April (Brian) Lang, Leslie (Lamar) French, Lorenzo Gentry, and Robert (Daniqua) Gentry, as well as three stepchildren, Shakendra Poole, Denzell Poole, Shakayla Poole; and 21 cherished grandchildren.

She is further survived by sisters, Tammy (Earl) Johnson, Sheila Gentry, Tonya Gentry, all of Trenton, Tenn., and Peggy (Willie) Murriel of Racine; brothers, Connie (Mary) Gentry of Trenton, Tenn., Charles (Cindy) Gentry of Racine, Terry Gentry of Richmond, Calif., Timothy Gentry of Racine, and Lester (Geisha) Gentry of New Orleans, La. Additionally, she is fondly remembered by loving nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Carlene was preceded in death by three sisters: her identical twin sister, Darlene Gentry of Saint Paul, Minn., Delois Beverly and Pamela Gentry of Trenton, Tenn.; and brothers: Floyd Gentry of Racine, and Melvin Gentry Sr and Donnie Gentry of Trenton, Tenn.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service celebrating her life and homegoing will take place at 10 a.m. Her interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Carlene Gentry courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.