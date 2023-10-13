Wisconsinites are encouraged to participate in National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 28 at participating locations throughout the state.
The goal of National Drug Take-Back Day is to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal of prescription and over-the-counter medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications as well as the potential environmental dangers of improper disposal, such as dumping in toilets, drains or solid waste receptacles.
Unused medications lead to potential problems
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) explains that unused prescription medications in homes create public health and safety concerns. These medications can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused and abused.
To avoid any troubles, Wisconsinites are encouraged to bring unused or expired medicine to specific drop-off locations and avoid flushing these down the toilet or pouring them down the drain.
According to the DOJ, removing potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from our state’s medicine cabinets helps to prevent them from going into our water supply. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.
How to participate
It’s easy to participate in Drug Take Back Day.
Stop by a collection site and drop your unwanted items into a bin.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) states that no questions are asked and that the process can be completed in minutes.
Accepted items
Prescription and over-the-counter medications may be disposed of at Drug Take Back Day collection sites, including:
- Capsules
- Creams
- Inhalers
- Non-aerosol sprays
- Ointments
- Patches
- Pills
- Vials
Note that liquids must be in their original container and pet medications will be accepted.
In addition, vape pens are accepted with the batteries removed. Other e-cigarette devices are accepted with the batteries removed. These batteries are highly flammable. That’s why it is important that the batteries are removed before the pen or device is placed in a collection bin.
Items not being accepted
The following items are not accepted on National Drug Take Back Day:
- Aerosol cans
- Anything containing blood or a bodily fluid
- Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas)
- Illegal drugs
- Iodine containing medications
- Mercury thermometers
- Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.)
- Sharps/syringes
- Vape pens/e-cigarette devices with a built-in battery that cannot be removed
Drug Take Back Day collection sites
Racine County
Village of Caledonia
Police Department
6900 Nicholson Road
Caledonia, WI 53108
8 a.m. – noon
Village of Mount Pleasant
Police Department
8811 Campus Drive
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
9 a.m. – noon
Kenosha County
All Kenosha County locations will be open from
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Wis. Probation & Parole Office
1212 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53140
Pleasant Prairie Police Dept.
8600 Green Bay Road
Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158
Kenosha County Center
19600 75th St.
Bristol, WI 53104
Somers Fire & Rescue
7511 12th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
Find a collection site outside of Racine/Kenosha County
A map is available online to find Drug Take Back Day collection sites.
In addition, a spreadsheet of all the locations is available throughout the state.
There are dozens of permanent drop boxes between Racine and Kenosha Counties. Check out the map of year-round collection sites to continue disposing of unused and unwanted medications throughout the year.
