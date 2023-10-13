RACINE COUNTY — Local nonprofit Faith Hope & Love has received a $7,500 grant from SC Johnson-A Family Company to support its Duffels for Kids program in the county.

Faith Hope & Love will use the grant proceeds to purchase 800 Duffels for Kids bags. The bags, containing personal care and comfort items, are distributed to children in crisis, particularly those entering the foster care system. The contents of each bag (such as stuffed animals, fleece blankets and toothbrushes) are age-specific and go to children from newborn to age 17.

“It is important that the children who receive these duffel bags feel comforted,” according to a statement from the organization. “Faith Hope & Love believes it is important for children to receive duffel bags with brand new items knowing it is for them to keep. The hope is that with these bags, they would know they are loved and cared for.”

The Duffels for Kids bags purchased with the SC Johnson grant funds will begin to roll out in the community later this month. They will be delivered to the Racine Unified School District, City of Racine Police Department and Children’s Wisconsin – Racine – Child Advocacy Center.

“Through the support from SC Johnson, we can continue to supply Duffels for Kids, ensuring no child ever receives just a black trash bag when displaced from their home for their personal belongings. These Duffels for Kids bags are a valued tool for first responders in our community,” Heather Lojeski, Faith Hope & Love executive director, said in a news release.

Faith Hope & Love has given away more than 1,500 Duffels for Kids bags to various agencies through September of this year. The nonprofit works with several organizations that regularly deal with children in crisis, including first responders, domestic abuse shelters, homeless shelters, local schools, hospitals and foster care programs. Faith Hope & Love anticipates giving away more than 2,000 duffels by year-end.

About Faith Hope & Love

Since 2014, Faith Hope & Love has provided support to children in crisis through the Duffels for Kids and Operation Christmas Cheer programs. In 2023, Faith Hope & Love was recognized as the BizX Best Community Impact Organization across 25 countries and over 500 applicants. In 2022, Faith Hope & Love was awarded the 2022 BizX Best Nonprofit across 23 countries.

To learn more about the organization’s mission to continue to build Faith Hope & Love in the lives of children in crisis visit Faith Hope & Love online.

About SC Johnson – A Family Company

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in Racine, the company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products.

The 132-year-old company sells products in virtually every country around the world.