Obituary for John A. Schwengel

November 3, 1945 – September 23, 2023

John A. Schwengel, 77, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

John A. Schwengel

John was born in Racine on Nov. 3, 1945, to John and Ruth (née Thomson) Schwengel. He was united in marriage to Carol Childress on July 18, 1970.

John was a 1962 graduate of Washington Park High School. After graduating from high school, he went on to enlist in the United States Air Force, where he served from 1966 to 1971. John went on to S.C. Johnson where he was employed for over 40 years.

He earned his associate’s degree from Carthage College. He was a beloved member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church serving on the Personnel Ministry Team as an Officer of the Church Council, and as Head of a Pastoral Call Committee.

He also was a past member of the Racine Bowling Association, where he served on the association’s executive board. In his free time, John enjoyed softball, bowling, fishing and building model ships, but his true passion was playing golf.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Carol; children, John (Caryn) Schwengel and Christine Schwengel; grandchildren, John George Schwengel and Hailey Kira Schwengel; sisters, Ruth (Ron) Schoenike and Jeannie (Bob) Dierkes; and other family members and friends.

John goes on to be reunited with his parents, John and Ruth Schwengel.

Services

In keeping with his wishes, private services have been held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Froedtert Cancer Center.

John’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all the doctors and nurses, especially the cancer team at Froedtert Hospital, for the care they showed John and his family.

Obituary and photo of John A. Schwengel courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

