MADISON — Residents in Southeast Wisconsin are urged to update their measles vaccines after a case was reported here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is working with the City of Milwaukee and Waukesha County health departments to identify anyone who was exposed by the patient. For any unvaccinated individuals potentially at risk, symptoms may show up between Oct. 10 and Oct. 27.

“We anticipate exposed, susceptible individuals to become symptomatic and seek medical care between Oct. 10 and Oct. 27,” a release from DHS reads.

What symptoms look like

Measles is one of the most infectious diseases amongst the human population, according to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, even more so than the flu and even COVID-19.

Symptoms are also similar to both the flu and coronavirus; namely, a fever, but one accompanied by a rash that is notable for its red, splotchy appearance. It will begin on the patient’s head and spread to other areas of the body.

Prevention involves many of the same measures as other viruses such as regular hand washing, sneezing into elbows, masking while in public, and of course, vaccines.

Measles should not be taken lightly given the serious effect it can have on its victims. Blindness is one of the most notable as are three variants of neurological issues, one of which can lie dormant for up to 10 years after recovery.

“Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis is a progressive and fatal neurologic deterioration,” the Johns Hopkins article reads. “It’s quite rare, but it is one of the most serious consequences of measles.”

Measles hasn’t gone missing

Measles was declared eradicated in the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control in 2000 primarily because of herd immunity after long-term and widespread vaccine programs. Worldwide, the vaccine is estimated to have prevented up to 60 million deaths in the last 23 years.

The disease continues to appear, albeit infrequently, in large part due to adults not receiving updated vaccines and in families that choose to forego vaccines altogether.

Nearly 135,000 people a year around the world die because of measles, most of them children who lack the more robust immune system of adults, even those whose vaccine records have grown spotty, according to the CDC.

Measles is more contagious than the flu or COVID-19. Everyone should update their vaccinations to maintain herd immunity, which is the best defense against this disease.

Check immunization records

Parents and guardians of children are urged to check that their family vaccines are up-to-date and if they are not, to see their primary care physicians to get current. DHS reminds healthcare professionals to report suspected cases immediately.