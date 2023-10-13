The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

October 14 – 21

Library News

Library Closed Oct. 20

The library will be closed on Friday, October 20 for a scheduled all-staff training. Social services as well as phone and chat support will not be available. We will reopen for our normal hours on Saturday, October 21.

All Ages

Creative Power Exhibit with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin

Friday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 | During Open Hours | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Disabled Wisconsin artists present their work in a month-long display on the second floor of the Racine Public Library, brought to you in partnership with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin. ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, founded in 1977, supports a full spectrum of artistic activities and disabilities throughout the state.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Oct. 18 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every other Wednesday | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome. The Racine Public Library has a limited number of chess sets, so please feel free to bring your own.

Registration is required.

Kids

LEGO Club

Saturday, Oct. 14 | 1 – 3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the Racine Public Library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, Oct. 16 | 10 – 10:20 a.m. | Every Monday through Nov. 13 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 months

Introduce your child to the Racine Public Library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For birth to 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 19 | 4 – 5 p.m. | Every Monday through Thursday (except Thanksgiving week) through Thursday, Dec. 7 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog at the Racine Public Library while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9217 to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Oct. 17 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Nov. 14 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Kids are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Oct. 18 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Nov. 15 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories at the Racine Public Library. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Preschool & Toddler STEAM Time

Wednesday, Oct. 18 • 11 a.m. – Noon | Every first and third Wednesday through December | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Introduce your little ones to science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) concepts through fun and interactive activities. Explore a variety of STEAM skills at stations throughout the Innovation Lab, including robotics, simple coding, and more.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Code with Drawing

Wednesday, Oct. 18 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Explore the world of robotics, and unleash your inner coder. Get ready to program a robot that can respond to drawings of your own design.

Registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, Oct. 19 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Thursday, Sept. 7 through Nov. 16 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week at the Racine Public Library. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: Laser Engraving

Saturday, Oct. 21 | 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Have you ever wondered how a laser engraver works? Today, find out how by engraving a design of your own.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Hooks & Needles

Wednesday, Oct. 18 | 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. | Second-to-last Wednesdays through Dec. 20 | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Stop in for a teens-only club for knitters, crocheters, and other fiber artists. Don’t know the crafts, but want to learn? We have extra supplies and will help you get started.

No registration is required.

Thoughtful Words Poetry Workshop

Wednesday, Oct. 18 • 6 – 8 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Please bring your own supplies and refreshments.

Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Tween Crafts with K

Thursday, Oct. 19 | 4:30 – 6 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Tweens Ages 9-12

Create some crazy-cool crafts with our artsy PSA, Keyontai. Our season of creativity includes sparkly diamond painting on Oct. 19, designing your Cup of Kindness on Nov. 9, expressing yourself with yarn painting on Dec 14, and creating personalized stencil bags on Dec. 21.

Registration is required.

Switch Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 21 | 12:30 – 3 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Drop in for open playtime on TeenScene’s Nintendo Switch. Compete or cooperate with other attendees on whatever games interest you, and join in the occasional tournament.

No registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Oct. 16 | 1-3 p.m. | Every Monday | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Continuing Education Resources with the Education Opportunity Center

Tuesday, Oct. 17 | 3 – 6 p.m. | Third Tuesday of the month | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Continuing your education is a big choice, and we’re here to help make it easier. Stop in to visit with the Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) for free guidance and information on how you can make continuing education work for you.

No registration is required.

Driver’s License Reinstatement Clinic with LIFT WI

Tuesday, Oct. 17 • 3 – 6 p.m. | Third Tuesday of the month through December | Study Rooms 4 & 5

Work with an attorney from LIFT WI to reinstate your driver’s license. Registration is required — visit TinyURL.com/LIFTWIRacineClinic to book your 30-minute slot. To learn more, call (608) 305-4829 or email Info@LIFTWisconsin.org.

Registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: 3D Printing for Adults

Tuesday, Oct. 17 | 6 – 7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Learn how to create and print 3D models using state-of-the-art equipment. From customizing jewelry and phone cases to creating replacement parts or useful tools, attendees will explore the endless possibilities of this technology through hands-on experience.

Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Oct. 18 | Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years of residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

No registration is required.

Coffee and Conversation

Thursday, Oct. 19 | 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Every other Thursday through Nov. 30 | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Let’s talk about things that matter over a cup of coffee or tea! Enjoy coffee and conversation with people of all backgrounds who can listen, laugh, learn and exchange ideas. This is an open space to meet people with diverse views and a shared passion for engaging with others. Each month will offer different topics, activities and possible guest speakers.

No registration is required.

Senior UNO!

Friday, Oct. 20 | Noon – 2 p.m. | Second to last Friday of the month | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 50+

Gather round for some friendly competition at our UNO! card game session. Don’t forget to shout “UNO!” as you aim for victory.

No registration is required.

