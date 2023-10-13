RACINE — The Racine Fire Department honored eight first responders on Tuesday for their life-saving actions while on duty.

According to the RFD, the awards were for performing acts in the line of duty through prompt and alert action, at great personal risk to themselves, which specifically resulted in the saving of a human life.

First responders earn recognition in 3 incidents

1. Saving a father and daughter following a vehicle crash

Private Chris Sainski, Fire Chief Steve Hansen, and D/O Tom Pano at Tuesday’s award ceremony. – Credit: RFD

D/O Tom Pano and Private Chris Sainski were honored for actions taken in response to a single-vehicle accident where two people were trapped in a car.

The RFD was dispatched on Oct. 23, 2022, to a single-vehicle accident where the car crashed into a brick building. When first responders arrived, they saw the vehicle was up against the building with all tires off the ground and significant damage to the bricks.

There were two people trapped in the vehicle. They were described as an 11-year-old girl and her father.

The father was extricated, but the girl’s feet were pinned – making extrication difficult.

The girl was angled out of the door and supported by Sainki, who spoke to her calmly to help keep her calm.

During that time, Pano climbed into the front seat to formulate a plan for getting her out of the car. It was a challenging scenario because there was little room to maneuver, but he was able to use extrication tools to finally get her feet released.

She was then taken to the hospital and treated for significant internal injuries.

2. Saving a person trapped in a structure fire

Captain Paul Dutton, Lt. Jose Carbujal, Private Jesse Palok and Private Ryan Hoover were honored for their efforts to save a person trapped in a structure fire.

On Jan. 29, 2023, the RFD was dispatched to a possible structure fire. While en route, first responders were informed that two people might be in the house, one of whom was in a wheelchair.

When they arrived, they found the house was surrounded by 8-10 inches of snow. One of the victims was out of the structure and being cared for.

Firefighters broke a locked door to enter the house. Inside there was a thick wall of smoke from ceiling to floor. However, they did find the second person on the floor. The individual was carried out to a waiting medical unit.

3. RPD honored for their life-saving responses

Racine Police Department Officer Heriberto Benitez is shown with Fire Chief Steve Hansen. – Credit: RFD

Officers Michael Gordon and Heriberto Benitez, both of the Racine Police Department, were honored by the Racine Fire Department at an event held Tuesday.

Gordon was honored for the actions he took on July 7 when he was dispatched on a report of a 7-month-old baby who was not breathing.

When paramedics arrived, Gordon was actively performing high-quality CPR on the baby. He took the infant out to the med unit and gave an excellent patient report, according to the RFD.

Officer Benitez was honored for his response to a collision between two buses at the intersection of Goold and Shoop Streets on Sept. 6.

Both bus drivers were trapped and required extrication. It took 30 minutes to extricate the school bus driver and then 51 minutes to extricate the city bus driver (from the time of the accident).

The RFD reported, “Benitez stayed with and comforted the city bus driver throughout the incident, which undoubtedly eased the driver’s mind and made a bad incident more tolerable.”

One of the drivers was determined to be in critical condition and was taken by Flight for Life to Milwaukee.