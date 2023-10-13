RACINE — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting on Thursday evening at a residence on Victory Avenue.

According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to a home in the 4000 block of Victory Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound, Sgt. Kristi Wilcox of the RPD confirmed.

Shooting victim succumbs to injuries

Rescue crews deployed life-saving measures, and he was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The assailant is a 38-year-old man who was arrested at the scene. While there was no danger to the community, Racine Police posted on their Facebook page during their incident response that the public should avoid the area of Victory Avenue and Russet Street.