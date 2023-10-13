RACINE — An argument between two people ended in one of them being stabbed on Oct. 10 and two criminal charges filed against the other.

Selena DeLeon, 24, Racine, is charged with felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The felony count carries a maximum possible prison term of three years, six months and a total fine of $10,000.

The criminal complaint: Stabbing reported near Monument Square

Police were dispatched to Monument Square in reference to a stabbing report. When they arrived, they found the victim, who had lacerations on both arms that required three to four stitches.

The victim told police he returned home, where he shares a residence with the defendant. The two had a verbal argument about DeLeon having visitors there without his consent, and when he went to his bedroom, found that a bottle of Bacardi rum was missing.

Another argument ensued at that point, the victim stated, and DeLeon allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim on his right forearm. The defendant then followed the victim, who “body slammed” her to the floor in an attempt to get away. At some point during the struggle, the victim was cut on his left forearm.

The victim eventually was able to flee the area on foot, went to his place of employment and found someone to call 911. Officers observed a blood trail that ended in front of the residence, along with a “copious amount of blood splatter in the living room, the kitchen and the bedroom.”

Police also found a bloody kitchen knife with a white handle lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen, along with a kitchen knife under a bed.

Officers attempted to speak to the defendant about the stabbing, but she was “incoherent, rambling, visibly upset and appeared to be highly intoxicated.” She was taken to the jail, where a breathalyzer showed a blood alcohol content of 0.209.

DeLeon remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond. She is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Oct. 18, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.