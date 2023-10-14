Obituary for Darlene F. Lahr

April 1, 1945 – October 4, 2023

Darlene F. Lahr, 78, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Mount Pleasant.

Darlene F. Lahr

Darlene was born in Milwaukee on April 1, 1945, to the late Anthony J. and Victoria D. (née Pulkownik) Janiszewski.

On Oct. 17, 1964, Darlene was married to James R. Lahr. Sadly, after 58 years of marriage, Jim passed away on Feb. 14, 2023.

She enjoyed her time as a Girl Scout leader and trainer and working in the library at St. Matthew’s Catholic School. Most of all, Darlene loved caring for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Lori (Marc) Willis, Dawn (Larry) Kisner and Jamie (Lynn) Lahr; grandchildren, Kaylyn (Nathan) Zamecnik, Kyle (Tanya) Kisner, Josh (Kaeleigh) Willis, Randi Kisner, Travis, Corey, Sydney and Cooper Lahr; great-grandchildren, Jordyn Rae Kisner and Addison Faith Willis.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, Norbert Pulkownik.

Services

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Darlene will be laid to rest alongside her husband James.

Obituary and photo of Darlene F. Lahr courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

