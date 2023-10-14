RACINE — The Racine Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a homicide suspect who remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Homicide suspect Cash’Juan Butler

Cash’Juan Butler – Credit: RPD

Cash’Juan Butler is the wanted party, and the public is urged not to approach him.

Racine County Eye has asked RAPD for details about the crime in question, and we will update this story as information becomes available.