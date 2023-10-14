Obituary for John Lawrence Blankman

August 17, 1981 – October 3, 2023

John Lawrence Blankman, 42, formerly of Racine, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

John Lawrence Blankman

John was born on Aug. 17, 1981, to Jeff and Linda (née Humpal) Blankman in Racine.

He enjoyed BMX racing, where he won a trophy at the Grand Nationals in Oklahoma City. He was a DJ who created techno music. John had excellent DJ skills, being able to DJ on three turntables while mixing two records at once.

He had a passion for the underground Midwest techno music scene. Over the years, John had favorite artists that influenced his music passion – some were The Advent, Gaetano Parisio, Marco Carola and Cari Lakebusch.

John loved spending time with his family, especially his daughters. John and his daughters would always ride their pedal bikes and go fishing and swimming in the lake together.

John will be deeply missed by his daughters, Hailey Blankman, Ariel Minster, Jasmine Minster, and Giselle Minster; mother, Linda Blankman (Gary Knodle); brother, Matthew Blankman; niece, Marlayna Blankman; girlfriend, Noel Minster; along with several other relatives and friends.

John is preceded in death by his father, Jeff Blankman.

Services

A celebration of John’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.

Obituary and photo of John Lawrence Blankman courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.

