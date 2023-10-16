RACINE — The judge presiding over one of two cases connected to the Graceland Cemetery shooting denied a motion by the Racine County DA’s Office to try the defendants together.

Luis Granados III, 17, is charged with 23 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, as a party to a crime and one count of possession of a firearm by someone adjudicated of a felony.

Granados and the second defendant, Lamarion Blair, 20, were accused of opening fire on a crowd of mourners during a funeral interment at Graceland Cemetery on June 2, 2022.

Granados was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday where a five-day jury trial was scheduled to begin on Feb. 5, 2024.

Judge rules against joinder

A joinder would have allowed the DA’s Office to try both defendants during the same trial, which would have saved time and money.

However, Attorney Brenda VanCuick, who represents the defendant, opposed the joinder on the grounds it could prejudice her client.

She pointed out that the second defendant, Lamarion Blair, made comments to law enforcement, which could cause issues for Granados at trial.

Attorney Chris Steenrod, who filed the motion, said to his knowledge Blair made no references to Granados in his statements to law enforcement.

Judge Timothy Boyle ultimately ruled against the motion for joinder, noting Blair does not have an attorney and could not weigh in on the matter.

Further, the case could be seriously delayed while Blair waits to have new legal counsel appointed. The lack of defense attorneys has bogged down cases going through circuit court.

Once defense counsel is appointed, that person will need time to review the case and prepare for trial – another long delay.

Boyle also pointed out that the two defendants do not have a similar number of charges. Blair has significantly more charges than Granados, though many of those were for bail jumping.

Typically, in a case where two or more cases are joined together, the defendants have similar charges.

“So they’re not identical in nature, and that is a concern for the court,” Boyle said.

“I appreciate the value to join these cases together and try them together,” Boyle said.

“From my own perspective, and looking at the nature of the charges here, I think that to create a fair trial for both parties may be difficult and trigger ongoing issues moving forward on the case, despite the benefits that would be gained by trying them together from a procedural standpoint,” he added.

“I just think it’s appropriate in these circumstances not to join the cases, despite the potential judicial economy benefit of it,” Boyle concluded.

Graceland Cemetery shooting

Police investigate in Graceland Cemetery in June 2022 after gunfire erupted during the funeral of Da’Shontay King. – Credit: Rob Kight

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to Graceland Cemetery on the report individuals opened fire on friends and family attending the funeral of Da’Shontay King, 37.

King was killed by a Racine Police Department Officer after fleeing from a traffic stop on May 17, 2022.

Cellphone video taken during the shooting at Graceland Cemetery showed mourners hiding behind the coffin as shot after shot was fired. Two women were injured in the shooting.

Young people hanging out at a nearby park had to run for cover and there were reports of houses in the area being hit by gunfire.

Investigators believe the Graceland shooting was gang-related.