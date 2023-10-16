KENOSHA — Employers and those looking for careers in healthcare are encouraged to attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Healthcare Careers Day 2023.

The event looks to bring together employers in healthcare-related fields with those interested in pursuing careers in healthcare.

Healthcare Careers Day 2023 will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the UW-Parkside Student Center Ballroom.

Healthcare Careers Day 2023

UW-Parkside, Carthage, Gateway, & Herzing will lead presentations to provide students with an overview of healthcare-related degree programs.

Employers from southeastern Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois are invited to share career information, potential internships and job opportunities.

Attendees will learn about a variety of high-demand healthcare-related careers in the region, and the educational credentials needed to enter those fields.

Attendees will also be able to speak directly with representatives from healthcare organizations who are hiring for internships and full-time jobs.

Local educators collaborate

Healthcare Careers Day is presented in collaboration with Carthage College, Gateway Technical College, Herzing University, KUSD, RUSD, and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Additional community-based agencies will have tables of information on financial support programs and services to help with educational training, credentials and degree completion. Information sessions will take place in various locations on campus.

This event is open to Kenosha area college students currently enrolled at UW-Parkside, Carthage College, Gateway Technical College, and Herzing University in any healthcare-related major.

Adult job seekers who are interested in completing their degree or obtaining the credentials needed for a career in healthcare and high school students who are interested in healthcare careers post-graduation are also welcome to attend.

Employers interested in registration information: Handshake.com

Employers can contact Linda Bevec directly at Bevec@gmail.com for questions about registering.

Community members interested in healthcare jobs may contact Napoleon Hardy at the Department of Workforce Development to register: Napoleon.Hardy@dwd.wisconsin.gov.

For more information visit: 2023 Healthcare Careers Day Registration Now Open.