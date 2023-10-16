RACINE — The man who sold a friend heroin laced with fentanyl that ultimately killed him was sentenced to prison Friday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Daniel J. Henigan, 38, was sentenced for second-degree reckless homicide to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for selling heroin laced with fentanyl to his friend, Jacob Spiegelhoff, 28, who was found dead in his apartment on Jan. 29, 2022.

Henigan speaks about his actions

I still can’t believe my actions caused the death of a friend,” Henigan said in court. “I know anyone lucky enough to know Jacob misses him dearly. I miss Jacob.”

Henigan told the court his judgment had become clouded due to his cocaine addiction.

“I lived to get high, ignoring the danger I put myself and others in,” he said. He described the downward spiral of his life, deep in debt and living in a roach- and mouse-infested party house.

The victim’s parents also spoke at the sentencing hearing, attempting to describe the terrible loss they feel over the loss of their son.

“I wake up every morning, every morning, thinking about him and realizing I’ll never see him again, hug him again, everything, never again,” she said.

“You need to realize the impact continues,” Spiegelhoff’s mother told the defendant. “I hope you hear my voice. I hope you hear my pain. I hope you’ve heard what I said and spend as much time thinking about it as I do.”

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue on the report of a man who was found dead.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner determined the cause of death was an acute mix of ethanol and fentanyl toxicity.

Investigators were able to link the heroin/fentanyl to Henigan through a series of text messages in which the defendant attempted to sell Spiegelhoff some heroin.

In one of the text messages, the defendant warned Spiegelhoff the heroin was strong and to “take it slow.”

In another text message, Henigan assured his friend the heroin was “fet-free” – meaning it did not have fentanyl. Henigan believed it was fentanyl free based on what he was told by another drug dealer and because he had used it himself and lived.

At the time of his arrest in April 2022, Henigan admitted to selling Spiegelhoff the heroin.

Chris Steenrod, assistant district attorney, said at the sentencing hearing the texts between the two men showed Henigan preyed on Spiegelhoff, texting him multiple times about the heroin.

Spiegelhoff initially passed on the heroin – twice.

“It should have ended there,” Steenrod said, “but Mr. Henigan couldn’t stop there and he didn’t.”

Spiegelhoff later changed his mind and bought the heroin.

“He had no idea what he was peddling,” Steenrod said of the defendant.

Additional charges

The defendant had multiple cases, all connected to drug sales.

In addition to the reckless homicide charge, Henigan was sentenced on the charge of possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, to be served concurrent to the homicide charge.

On the charge of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, he was sentenced to three years in prison followed by three years supervised release, to be served concurrent to the homicide charge.