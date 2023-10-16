Obituary for Joyce E. Anderson

October 6, 1923 – October 12, 2023

Joyce E. Anderson, 100, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at The Woods of Caledonia.

Joyce E. Anderson

She was born on Oct. 6, 1923, to the late Sidney and Luella (née Stoffel) Nelson.

Joyce was married to Willard “Bill” Anderson on March 12, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. They loved living in the country for 46 years. Sadly, he passed away on Aug. 10, 2007.

She worked alongside her father at Sidney E. Nelson Insurance Agency for 23 years.

Joyce was a faithful, lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, a member of St. John’s Mission Guild, the past president of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and a member of the American Bible Society.

She found life’s enrichments through Bible study, family, friends, country living, nature and classical music.

She is survived by her son, Steven (Sue) Fredericksen; grandsons, David McDaniel, Peter Fredericksen; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; niece, Claudia (Dr. James) Coticchia; and nephews, Randy (Sharon) Schaeffer, Ron Schaeffer, Mark (Marlene) Nelson and Robert (Julie) Wolf.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Suzanne Draeger; sisters, June Schaeffer and Jeanne Wolf; brothers, M. Everett Nelson and Dr. Sidney Nelson Jr.

Services

Funeral services for Joyce will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 19 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church Star Fund have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Joyce E. Anderson courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.