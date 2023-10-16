RACINE — Denise Lockwood is the owner of the Racine County Eye, a journalist, and a woman living with Afib, also known as Atrial fibrillation.

A model of a heart in the doctor’s office sits to educate people on heart disease. – Photo courtesy of Denise Lockwood

In an attempt to educate the public about the condition that causes an irregular heartbeat, or arrhythmia, she unlocks her story to the community to raise awareness.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), normally, the heart contracts and relaxes to a regular beat. However, in patients with AFib, the upper chambers of the heart, or the atria, beat irregularly. Because not enough blood is being pumped out of the atria, blood pools in the area. The pooled blood can clot – which can be extremely dangerous.

Heart health is something that Lockwood put on the back burner, but ultimately, the symptoms of Afib forced her to take time for her health in 2019.

What Afib looked like for Lockwood

Lockwood told Widmar about the summer, and then the day, that changed everything.

“I was really having a hard time walking up and down stairs. I couldn’t walk up a flight of stairs without huffing and puffing… There was a big story I told myself for many months, that it was just my asthma, that I had allergies… That summer, though, was different… I couldn’t catch my breath… I would have a lot of fluid building up around my ankles… my feet were so swollen…”

She recalls how she woke up that morning, and it wasn’t an, “I’m having a heart attack” pain; it was just, sore, like she had worked out. Later in the day, her husband asked her if they needed to go to the hospital. She said yes. Had she not said yes, doctors said if they had waited a mere 24 hours more, she would have been dead.

Lockwood on taking control of Afib

This condition is projected to impact 12 million people by 2030, per the AHA. However, Lockwood is certain that with awareness and education, more people can help take control of their lives before Afib takes control of them.

Through storytelling, Lockwood aims to show people how by taking care of one’s health, they can avoid serious implications.

Through medication adjustments, weight loss, proper CPAP usage, high blood pressure treatment, alcohol limitation, a healthy diet, reducing stress, and prioritizing herself, Lockwood has changed her health game and is no longer a victim of Afib’s symptoms.

The Eye on Afib

The Racine County Eye has its Eye on Afib and encourages readers to listen to Lockwood’s story and learn about the steps she took to change her life.

In addition, Spectrum News 1 highlighted Lockwood’s prevention efforts in September. Read more about her story online.

Think you have Afib?

According to the AHA:

If you think you may have AFib, here are your most important steps to take:

Know the symptoms Get the right treatment Reduce your risk for stroke and heart failure

Learn more by visiting Wisconsin’s AHA website.

Afib resources

Learn more about what Afib is and how it can impact you. ABH-What-is-AFib-National-EnglishDownload Print out this sheet to learn about and track Afib symptoms. AFib-Symptom-Tracker-1Download Challenge yourself to understand the risks of Afib. AFib-Checklist-National-English-1Download