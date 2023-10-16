MOUNT PLEASANT — A 52-year-old Mount Pleasant man is facing more than a decade in prison after allegedly stealing more than $1,200 in merchandise from Kohl’s on three different dates.

Sanders Ruffin was charged on Thursday, Oct. 12, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of retail theft and bail jumping, both as a repeater. If convicted, he faces up to 9-1/2 years in prison with the possibility of an additional four years because he has a felony conviction within the last five years.

The criminal complaint: Ruffin identified for stealing from Kohl’s

According to the criminal complaint, a $5,000 warrant was issued for Ruffin’s arrest last month after he was identified on Kohl’s store surveillance as the individual who was seen stealing over $1,200 worth of merchandise on Sept. 1, 2 and 3. Ruffin reportedly went to the store and took items from various departments to the return desk where he received store credit vouchers each time.

On the first day, Ruffin received a voucher for $199.98 for two, three-tier carts. On Sept. 2, Ruffin was given a store credit for $599.98 for two knife sets, and on Sept. 3 he left the store with a $449.98 store voucher for another two knife sets, the complaint continues. In all, he is accused of stealing $1,249.94.

Ruffin was assigned a $5,000 cash bond and ordered to stay away from Kohl’s. He will be in court next on Oct. 18 for his preliminary hearing.