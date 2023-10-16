Obituary for Patricia R. Niemiec

February 23, 1939 – October 11, 2023

Patricia R. Niemiec, a loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, left this world on Oct. 11, 2023, at age 84 after bravely battling health issues over the last few years. She was born to the late Edward and Dorothy (née Bernhardt) Rudin on Feb. 23, 1939, and was united in marriage to Gerald Michael Niemiec on Oct. 14, 1961.

Patricia R. Niemiec

Pat graduated from the old St. Mary’s Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School class of 1957. She worked at Bell City Laundry, Prince Bakery, Dr. R.J. Schacht’s office, and S.C. Johnson & Son (where she met her future husband Gerald). After leaving S. C. Johnson, she worked at A.C. Spark Plug till the birth of their first child. They had four children: Lori, Jill, Mike and Chris.

She was an active member of social clubs and an avid sewer, embroiderer, and quilter. She made many of her own clothes, a wedding dress for her daughter Lori, many cherished quilts for her family and friends, and saved many of those close to her from needing a seamstress by assisting them whenever they needed help. After her children were grown, she worked at Northwest Fabrics to support her favorite hobby.

When Pat wasn’t sewing or caring for her family, you would likely find her baking and cooking delightful meals. Her grandchildren hold fond memories of sneaking dozens of incredible flavors of Christmas cookies before the family celebration. Pat enjoyed hosting all her family holidays, where she’d need constant reminding to sit and eat because everyone else could indeed serve themselves if they wanted more (which they always did).

Though her final years were met with health challenges, she remained courageous and positive, which was probably aided by the joy her family dogs provided her (Cleo, Fin, Jordy, Ellie, Sushi, Ginger, and Frankie). She would fill the room with laughter while tossing each pup as many Milk-bone treats as their parents would allow. They are all very grateful for her generosity.

Surviving are her husband, Gerald; four children and their spouses, Lori (Rex) Brown, Jill (Jeff) Kutka, Michael Niemiec, and Chris (Shawn) Niemiec; grandchildren, Hayley (Alexandro) Cazares, Adam Kutka, Alex Kutka, Jonathan Niemiec, Riley Niemiec, and Bradley Niemiec; brothers and their spouses, Richard (Angie) Rudin and David (Barbara) Rudin; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

Services

Patricia R. Niemiec’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church with Father Steve Varghese officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Lucy Catholic School, Racine.

Obituary and photo of Patricia R. Niemiec courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

