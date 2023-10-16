RACINE — The execution of a search warrant on Oct. 5 led to six felony charges filed this week against a 59-year-old Racine man with a long criminal history that dates back to 1983.

Dector Robinson faces felony criminal charges of possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute fentanyl, two for being a felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of narcotic drugs.

The six felonies could bring a total maximum prison term of 107 years and a total fine of $270,000. Robinson, who also faces a misdemeanor charge for possession THC, remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: Sale of illegal controlled substances

Officers with the Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at Robinson’s Racine address after an investigation into the sales of illegal controlled substances.

Prior to the execution of the warrant, police stopped Robinson, the sole occupant of a vehicle, on Yout Street. Inside the vehicle, police found a loaded semi-automatic handgun lying on a large amount of cash. The 9mm Taurus had been reported stolen on June 30.

Also located in the center console were 11 white pills, later identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone. Robinson also was found with 11 small clear plastic baggies in his left hand that later tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl with a total weight of 4.8 grams.

A total of $1,752 in cash was found within the vehicle and in Robinson’s possession, the complaint states. He denied selling crack cocaine and stated he did not know how the gun got into his vehicle.

At the residence were three people, including a 2-year-old child, according to the criminal complaint. Inside the home, police located:

Six knotted plastic baggies with what later tested positive for 173.9 grams of cocaine and fentanyl in a sink above the cabinet.

Two knotted plastic bags with what tested positive for 40.40 grams of cocaine and fentanyl inside a cup near the sink.

Eight knotted plastic baggies with what later tested positive for 5.6 grams of cocaine and fentanyl inside a glass dish on a table.

2.3 grams of cocaine and fentanyl on a cutting tray in a cabinet above a sink.

Two baggies of a green leafy substance that tested positive for 48.1 grams of THC, along with $300 in cash in a Pyrex measuring cup in a cabinet above a sink.

Two scales, a Pyrex measuring cup with a white residue an open sandwich baggie box, $580 on a kitchen table and several pieces of mail addressed to Robinson.

Miscellaneous ammunition in seven boxes, along with $2,357 in cash in an envelope, along with a 12-gauge shotgun.

Criminal court records shows Robinson has seven previous felony convictions, beginning with two for burglary in Milwaukee County in 1983. He also has felony convictions for a felon in possession of a firearm in Milwaukee in 1991, first-degree recklessly endangering safety in Milwaukee in 1993, possession of burglarious tools in Milwaukee in 2009 and two for burglary in Brown County in 2012.

Robinson has been in custody 21 times since 1983, including a seven-year stretch from 1983 to 1990, according to those same court records.

Robinson is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Oct. 19, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.