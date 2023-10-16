Obituary for Sharon Jean Locke

June 13, 1942 – October 11, 2023

Sharon Jean Locke, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023, at her residence. Sharon was born in Trenton, Mich., on June 13, 1942, the daughter of the late Edward and Lucienne (née Boisvenue) Zemke.

Sharon Jean Locke

On March 3, 1983, Sharon was united in marriage to Alfonso E. Locke. They raised two daughters, Adrianna and Christina, and shared 40 beautiful years together. She was a dedicated member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed singing in its choir.

A lady of many talents, Sharon loved acrylic painting, crocheting, working as a seamstress making curtains and pillows, and dabbling in other sorts of arts and crafts. Above all, Sharon will be remembered for her great love and dedication to her family, finding her most joy spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Sharon will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 40 years, Al; daughters, Adrianna Locke of Portland, Ore., and Christina Burnham of St. Paul, Minn.; grandchildren, James IV and Bry Burnham; sister, Marilyn Frederick; special friends, Marilyn and Tim Justus; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was also preceded in death by her sister and brothers-in-law, Carolann (Kenneth) Dixon and John Frederick.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. Memorials to Cure Epilepsy have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Nawaz and his nurses for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Sharon Jean Locke courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

