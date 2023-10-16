We are thrilled to invite you to Strengthening Local News: A Racine County Eye fundraiser. This special evening will uplift and support quality journalism in Racine County. Your attendance and contributions are essential in maintaining a robust and independent press in our community.

All proceeds will go to our Community News Fund to expand our coverage in Racine County.

Strengthening Local News event details:

Date: Nov. 15, 2023

Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Social on Sixth, 324 Sixth St., Racine, WI

Engaging highlights of the evening:

Meet the Racine County Eye team: Hear what we're working on over the coming months.

Racine County Eye trivia: Answer 10 questions based on RCE news stories from two weeks before the event. The participant with the most correct answers will win $100 and RCE swag.

Silent Auction: Bid on various items from our advertising partners. All proceeds will go towards sustaining the Racine County Eye's journalistic endeavors.

50/50 Raffle: Buy a ticket for a chance to win half of the pot, with the other half going to support our newsroom. It's a win-win for you and local journalism!

Wine Raffle: Take part in our wine raffle to win some fine bottles generously donated by local businesses.

In addition to the raffles and silent auction, you’ll have the opportunity to network with community leaders, local influencers, and the dedicated team behind the Racine County Eye. Special guest speakers will also discuss the pivotal role of local journalism in today’s society.

Enjoy heavy appetizers and one free drink ticket. We’ll also have a cash bar.

Ticket information:

Individual Tickets: $50

Table of 8: $350

Reserve your spot:

To secure your attendance, RSVP by Nov. 8. You can reserve your tickets by clicking on the links below or contacting our event coordinator at 262-504-9570 or denise@racinecountyeye.com.

Your presence at this pivotal gathering will not only serve as an endorsement for quality local journalism but also as a community investment. We are excited to offer multiple ways to contribute to this vital cause, and we look forward to sharing this remarkable evening with you.

Best Regards,

Denise Lockwood

Event Coordinator

Racine County Eye

P.S. Unable to attend but still wish to contribute? Donations to the Racine County Eye are graciously accepted. To donate, click here.

Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to celebrating with you on Nov. 15.