Obituary for Carol L. Olsen

January 27, 1949 – October 12, 2023

Carol L. Olsen, 74, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at Hospice Alliance House, Pleasant Prairie.

Carol L. Olsen

Carol was born in Milwaukee on Jan. 27, 1949, to the late Sam and Regina (née Czerwicznik) Romano. She was a 1967 graduate of St. Francis High School.

On Nov. 23, 1970, she married Norman D. Olsen.

Carol was employed as a sales associate with Kohls until her retirement in 2013.

She enjoyed baking, gardening, gambling and stopping at rummages and thrift shops. Carol loved seeing new places on her many road trips. In her down time, she liked watching old horror movies. Carol had a passion for animals and adored her dogs. Above all, time spent with her grandchildren was her favorite time.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Olsen; children, Kyle (Stacy) Olsen and Melissa (Jerry Gulley) Olsen; grandchildren, Samuel (Adelynn) Olsen, Alexander (Jacinda Kim) Krencisz, Elizabeth Krencisz, Rylee Dias, and Brandonlee Gartmann; great-grandchild, Amora Krencisz; and sisters, Gail (Kurt) Klosiewski and Cheryl (Gary) Odwazny.

Services

Funeral services for Carol will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Private interment will take place in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee.

Obituary and photo of Carol L. Olsen courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.