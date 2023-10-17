Obituary for Diane Marie Owens

July 7, 1954 – October 6, 2023

Diane Marie Owens, resident of Racine, passed away at her residence on Oct. 6, 2023, at the age of 69.

In Loving Memory

She is survived by two sisters and one brother, in addition to other relatives.

Services

In keeping with Diane’s wishes, no services will be held.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

