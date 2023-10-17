Obituary for Dolores J. Fergus

February 9, 1931 – August 21, 2023

Dolores J. Fergus, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.

Dolores J. Fergus

She was born on Feb. 9, 1931, to Jack and Margaret (née Husvar) Stump in Chicago and spent her childhood years in Kenosha.

Dolores was united in marriage to the love of her life, William Lewis Fergus, on Oct. 4, 1951, at First Methodist Church in Kenosha. They raised their four children in Racine, where she was also employed for many years as the head secretary at McKinley Elementary School. Dolores and Bill enjoyed an active life as devoted parents and grandparents and traveling in retirement.

Pursuing a dream of higher education, when her children were grown she received her bachelor’s at Mount Mary and a master’s at Alverno College, where she also taught after graduation. She worked as the human resources manager for Target for many years before retirement.

Dolores had a zest and enthusiasm for life that was contagious. She loved her family more than anything and was grateful for all her friendships. She was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church, an avid reader and shopper, enjoyed the Red Hatters, many bridge clubs, weekly water aerobics at the YMCA, Packer Parties, watching sports and a nightly card game and glass of wine with friends and family. She loved people and engaging in conversations about anything from politics to sports.

Dolores is survived by her children, Scott Charles (Sandra) Fergus, Jeffrey Lynn Fergus, Lisa Ann (Greg) Heal; daughter-in-law, Martha Keller; grandsons, Liam, Greg, John, William, Thomas, James, William and Thomas. She is further survived by special in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dolores J. Fergus was preceded in death by her husband William on April 5, 2003; son, William Lewis Fergus Jr; sisters, Dorothy Zierk and Margaret Lehman.

Services

A memorial service for Dolores will be held at 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Doidge and Pastor Laura Fladten officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Dinner reception will be held at 5 p.m.

A private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Dolores’ family would like to extend a very special thank you to the kindness she received throughout her journey from family, friends, and staff at Home Harbor.

Obituary and photo of Dolores J. Fergus courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

