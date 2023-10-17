Obituary for Karen Barbara Larson

December 13, 1938 – October 1, 2023

Karen Barbara Larson (née Nelsestuen), 84, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Karen Barbara Larson

Karen was born on Dec. 13, 1938, on the family farm in rural Ettrick, Wis., to Joseph and Christine Nelsestuen (née Oakland).

She was united in marriage with William H. “Bill” Larson on July 30, 1960, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Wis. They started dating in middle school and enjoyed 60 years of marriage.

Karen was the founder and director of The Growing Place Day Care Center of Emmanuel Lutheran Church for 30 years, retiring in July 2005. She attended Webster Elementary, Longfellow Junior High and La Crosse Central High Schools. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1960 from UW-La Crosse.

Karen was also a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church (now Journey in Faith) and served several terms on church council. She loved to sing with the church choir and the Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin, and her duets with Bill were a big hit at family gatherings. Before moving from La Crosse to Racine, Karen worked in a music store and was an avid pianist throughout her adult years.

Karen was known for her calm and gentle demeanor, warm smiles, attentive listening, and love of family. A ravenous reader and conscientious citizen, she was a steadfast supporter of democratic and humanitarian causes. Karen led by example, and touched many lives by doing and saying what she felt was right, with patience, strength and grace.

Karen was the oldest of three daughters and gave birth to three boys. She will be deeply missed by her sons, Christopher (Joy) of Broomfield, Colo., Andrew of Chicago, and Daniel of Minturn, Colo.; grandchildren, Karissa (Alan) Rohde, Dr. Micah Larson, Hillary, Jacob, and Holden Larson; great-granddaughters, Ava and Sophie; sisters, Lorrie (Eugene) Schmitz and Susan (Philip) Curti, both of La Crosse; and countless other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Karen’s spirit is reunited with her husband, Bill; and parents, Joseph and Christine Nelsestuen.

Services

A memorial service for Karen Barbara Larson will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Sturino Funeral Home with a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association and Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin are suggested by the family.

Obituary and photo of Karen Barbara Larson courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

