Obituary for Rodolfo Nieves

March 25, 1956 – September 29, 2023

Rodolfo Nieves, 67, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sept. 29, 2023, with his family by his side.

He is survived by immediate family members, other relatives and many dear friends.

Services

In keeping with Rodolfo’s wishes, a private service has been held.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

