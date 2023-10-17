Obituary for Terri Lee Maier

April 22, 1954 – October 13, 2023

Terri Lee Maier, 69, of Mount Pleasant, passed away while surrounded by family on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center. She was born in Mount Pleasant on April 22, 1954, the daughter of the late James and Greta (née Iversen) Jacobsen.

Terri Lee Maier

Terri grew up on her family mink farm in Mount Pleasant. She proudly lived on that same street her entire life. Terri was an accomplished competitive golfer, winning the Women’s State Public Links Championship three times, and the Women’s Racine County Open six times. She qualified for and competed in four Women’s National Public Links Tournaments across the country.

She graduated from Case High School in 1972. She completed a certification through Gateway Technical College as an operating room technician in 1973. She started her career at Kenosha Memorial Hospital. She later worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine and finished her career working in orthopedics for Aurora in Racine in 1997.

On May 31, 1975, she was united in marriage to Joseph A. Maier at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Racine. Together they adopted their son, Jacob, in 1982. In 1997, Terri retired from her working career to pursue her greatest passion, raising her twin sons Benjamin and Samuel.

Terri loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially outdoors: golfing, riding her recumbent bicycle, hiking, gardening, kayaking, and traveling to and camping in National Parks across the country.

True to her Danish heritage, Terri was a wonderful baker, specializing in Christmas cookies and Danish Aebleskiver, served with her famous homemade raspberry jam.

Terri served for many years on the Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation Board, serving as chairwoman her last several years. She was passionate about the development of the Kids Connection Playground in Franksville, serving on the fundraising committee. She was an avid volunteer (along with her family) during the development of the Pike River Pathway, helping to plant and maintain trees and shrubs along the pathway.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Joe; sons, Ben (Kassie) Maier, Sam (Emma) Maier; brother, Gerald (Cathy) Jacobsen; siblings-in-law: Chris Maier, Catherine (Maier) Rolfson, Clarence Lechner, Virginia (Daniel) Wanserski, Michael (Barbara) Maier, and Diana Maier.

Terri was preceded in death by her dear son, Jacob Maier; parents, James and Greta Jacobsen; in-laws, Henry and Olive Maier; siblings-in-law, Hank Maier, Elizabeth (Maier) Lechner, William Maier, and Thomas Rolfson.

Services

A visitation for Terri Lee Maier will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Sturino Funeral Home. Another visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Terri will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.

We would like to thank the Aurora Hospital Emergency Room team in Mount Pleasant for their quick response, the Flight for Life team for her safe transport, and the Aurora St. Luke’s Neurology ICU team for the excellent care and compassion given to Terri and our family.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Terri by making a contribution to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.

Obituary and photo of Terri Lee Maier courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.