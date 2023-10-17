Obituary for Thomas C. VanOost

April 7, 1954 – October 9, 2023

Thomas C. VanOost, 69, passed away at Aurora Medical Center, Mt. Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Chicago on April 7, 1954, the son of Morris and Dolores (née Cole) VanOost.

Thomas C. VanOost

On Jan. 12, 1980, Thomas was united in marriage to Yolanda Suhajda in Skokie, Ill. He was employed as an IT Engineer at JBT Corporation for many years until his retirement in 2016.

Tom was a member of the Moose Lodge, a Star Trekkie and an avid Packers and Cubs fan. He will forever be remembered for his culinary grilling skills, his creative instant “fix-it” projects with duct tape, Velcro, zip ties and staples. Above all, it was time spent with his family that he cherished most.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife of 43 years, Yolanda; children, Tommy Jr. (Stacy) VanOost, Rocky (Elizabeth) VanOost; grandson, Ronan; mother, Dolores VanOost; brothers, Timothy (Mary) VanOost, Robert (Anne) VanOost, Daniel (Randy Wardon) VanOost; brother-in-law, Arthur Jr. (Denise) Suhajda; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Morris VanOost; father and mother-in-law, Arthur and Yolanda Suhajda; and brother-in-law, Joseph (Carole) Suhajda.

Services

A funeral service celebrating Tom’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Interment will be held on Oct. 20 at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, Ill.

Obituary and photo of Thomas C. VanOost courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

