OPINION — My name is Chester Todd, and I am a Community Advocate in Racine, Wisconsin. I am writing to make you further aware of an issue: the proposed menthol ban. This is a conversation that truly should be addressed to our Black community – a discussion that is grounded in our collective lived experiences.

We have been told that this ban is all focused on health. But we’ve seen before how good intentions can turn sour, especially for folks like us, in our community. Living right here, we’ve seen how even small stumbles can turn into big problems.

Now, a move like this can really shake up communities like ours, ones that have been overlooked for too long. Many in our Black community have faced the tough side of disparities in education, jobs, and the legal system, all right here in our community. That’s why when we talk about this ban, we’ve got to be real careful that it won’t lead to even bigger problems.

Policies should put health up front, no doubt. But they’ve got to be fair and just. We need to ask the important questions like: How would a ban affect the Black community, especially when it comes to dealing with the law? What happens when alternative markets arise to meet the demand for menthol cigarettes and suddenly unjust arrests are occurring much more frequently? Health is one thing, but justice is a matter of life and death for us – it is not served fairly.

Broad strokes of policy rarely fill all the cracks in our society. More often than not, it only makes them bigger.

When I think back on my past experiences, one thing always stands out: we’ve got to dig deep and get to the heart of our community’s problems. Quick fixes aren’t going to cut it. We’ve got to understand deeper.

Chester Todd

I know we can make things better. So, please let’s get this discussion started. Let’s not just talk but really listen to each other. Let’s find ways to boost our health without piling on more troubles for a community that’s already had its share. By doing that, we’ll show our unwavering commitment to both health and justice.

Chester Todd, Community Advocate, Racine, Wisconsin