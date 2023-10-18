RACINE — The city launched a new tool on Tuesday to promote its progress on innovation.

The Smart City StoryMap is an immersive webpage featuring definitions, historical facts, initiatives and interactive maps to provide a unique perspective of the city’s transformation into a Smart City.

A Smart City is one that uses innovation and technology to transform and improve urban environments to meet the diversity of demands from businesses and residents.

One goal is to improve economic growth using Smart City technologies to attract new companies, offer new well-paying, innovative jobs and improve the quality of life for all citizens.

StoryMap a conversation starter

Mayor Cory Mason called the Smart City StoryMap a tool that will help start the conversation about Smart Cities.

“I talk with residents every day about the work the city is doing to adapt to the 21st Century,” he said. “This will help us amplify all the great initiatives we are focused on, while connecting residents with our rich and innovative past.”

Racine named first Smart City in Wisconsin

Racine received one of five Smart City designations in the Smart Cities Readiness Challenge in 2019. Racine was the smallest city to win this award and was named the first “Smart City” in Wisconsin. Smart Cities Council of North America awarded the city access to best practices, financing and other tools to help achieve its Smart City goals. Adele Edwards, chief information officer, explained it’s about enhancing the city’s livability, equitability and sustainability. “By sharing this information with the public, we invite all residents to take a firsthand look at how the City of Racine is moving toward a more innovative community for all residents,” Edwards said. Amanda Miller, GIS specialist with the City of Racine, helped develop the StoryMap. “We built this Smart City StoryMap on the ArcGIS platform, which enables us to showcase important information relevant to residents in a user-friendly format,” Miller said. “I’m proud of the finished product and the work the city is doing to be more forward-looking.” What defines a Smart City? Nine electric buses are in operation in Racine, making ours the largest electric bus fleet in the state of Wisconsin. – Credit: City of Racine There are several elements that go into building a Smart City. Some of them include green transportation, like the City’s electric bus fleet and Bird electric scooters available for residents and visitors to get around the community without leaving such a large carbon footprint. Bird electric scooters – Credit: City of Racine Learn more about Smart Cities on Racine’s Smart City StoryMap and share feedback with the City.