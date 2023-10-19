RACINE COUNTY — Five separate criminal complaints that date back to Jan. 11 of this year – and cover seven total criminal charges – were filed in the past week against a 44-year-old Racine woman who already had a previous misdemeanor case against her.

Jamica Aliemenious faces three felonies and four misdemeanors in the five new criminal complaints filed in Racine County Circuit Court.

Aliemenious was arrested on Nov. 1, 2022, and in the new cases, was arrested Jan. 11, Sept. 5 and 18, and Oct. 2 and 4, all of this year.

The most serious case against Aliemenious stems from her Oct. 4 arrest. In that case, she is charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without consent and attempting to flee/elude, along with a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer, all as a repeat offender.

If she’s convicted of those two felonies, the defendant faces a maximum prison term of nine years, six months and a total fine of $20,000.

The criminal complaints: stolen vehicle, theft and more

1. According to the first criminal complaint:

A Racine Police Department officer observed Aliemenious’s 2008 Subaru Forester traveling northbound on Lathrop Avenue, and he had prior knowledge the vehicle was listed as stolen, which was confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the defendant accelerated and sped away eastbound on 21st Street, where the officer lost visual of the vehicle.

The officer again found the vehicle and attempted another traffic stop, but the pursuit ended when Aliemenious ran the stop sign at Durand Avenue and headed southbound into the Badger Plaza parking lot, where she lost control and hit a ground electrical box.

Police stated in the complaint the vehicle pursuit lasted 90 seconds, traveled about 1.5 miles and reached speeds of approximately 84 mph.

After the crash, the officer observed two occupants exit, including Aliemenious from the driver’s seat, and a man, who exited from the front passenger seat. Both fled on foot and ran northeast through a nearby parking lot.

Police took the man, who was not charged, into custody at Taser, and found Aliemenious hiding underneath a pine tree. She was taken into custody, but she refused to identify herself. She provided her name at the jail, and dispatch confirmed there were several outstanding warrants for her arrest from Racine County and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Aliemenious declined to answer any questions, but at one point, told police she had permission to drive the car from a guy named “Joe,” but refused to elaborate. The criminal complaint states the owner reported the vehicle was stolen on Oct. 1.

The owner believed her son had taken the key and vehicle without her permission, but at that time, didn’t want to prosecute. When police informed her that an unknown female was operating the missing vehicle during the commission of a felony retail theft by her son, the woman decided she wanted the vehicle reported as stolen.

Police arrested the woman’s son on Oct. 4, the criminal complaint states.

The remaining other cases against Aliemenious all involve theft, including one for felony theft as a repeat offender on Oct. 2. If convicted of felony theft, the defendant faces a maximum prison term of three years, six months and a total fine of $10,000.

2. According to that criminal complaint:

A Caledonia Police Department officer responded Oct. 3 to Pick ’n Save, 5111 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, for a theft that happened the previous day.

Police spoke to the store’s Loss Prevention Officer, who had been told by an employee that a customer noticed a female exit the store with a black duffel bag. Footage showed Aliemenious entering the store at 7:38 a.m. and proceed straight to the liquor department, where she concealed 10 bottles of high-end liquor into the bag.

Aliemenious is then seen passing the self-checkout with the unpaid items and exiting the store. The total value of the items stolen was $541.90

The defendant also is charged with misdemeanor theft as a repeat-offender in three other new cases from 2023, on Sept. 5 and 18, and Jan. 11. Each of those misdemeanors carry a possible nine months in the Racine County Jail and a $10,000 fine.

3. According to the criminal complaint in the Sept. 18 incident:

Caledonia police responded to the same Pick N’ Save, where an employee stated Aliemenious concealed eight bottles of liquor, valued at $390.92, and left the store without paying.

Police confirmed the defendant’s identity through surveillance footage of the theft and from a booking photo, the complaint states.

Just 13 days earlier, Aliemenious was arrested for theft at Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, for an alleged theft of three bottles of alcohol.

4. According to that criminal complaint:

A store employee told police the defendant took the alcohol, valued at $103.97, and left without paying. Security footage showed Aliemenious conceal the bottles in a black bag before she exited the store.

Aliemenious also has a case pending from Jan. 11, when she was arrested for retail theft at Pick N’ Save, 2820 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.

5. According to the criminal complaint in that case:

The store director stated he heard a shopping cart lock up when the defendant left the store. The director noticed she was unable to push the cart, which had a large tote he suspected contained stolen merchandise.

Police also learned the shopping cart wheels were designed to “lock up” when there was a high probability it was being used in a theft.

When the director tried to stop Aliemenious, a struggle ensued, and in the process, her bag struck the building and broke two bottles of Tito’s Vodka. Eventually, the defendant got into an older model Dodge Intrepid as a passenger and fled.

The director turned the bag over to police, where they found a credit card with another individual’s name on it, a hotel key card and a bank card with her name on it. The total value of the items was $479.90, the complaint states.

Court records show Aliemenious remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a total cash bond of $1,600. She has hearings Nov. 1 and 16, and Dec. 19 on the five different criminal complaints.