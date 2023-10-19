RACINE — The trial scheduled for a man accused of killing the woman carrying his child has come off the court calendar.

William Bunch, 44, was scheduled to go to trial before a jury on Oct. 23 on the charges of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Vanessa Anderson, 31, and first-degree intentional homicide in the death of an unborn child.

William Bunch – Credit: Racine County Jail

However, the defendant’s attorney withdrew as counsel on Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Patrick Cafferty told the court he had a conflict of interest and would not be able to proceed.

The conflict became apparent when Cafferty learned the Racine County DA’s Office anticipated calling a witness he had previously represented.

It was the second time an attorney on the case withdrew due to a conflict, causing a delay.

Judge Timothy Boyle granted the request and a status hearing was set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched on Oct. 8, 2021, to Anderson’s residence on the report from her landlord that he had found her dead in her apartment.

Vanessa Anderson – Courtesy of Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home

According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a bloody scene inside the apartment and signs of a struggle were everywhere, with pools of dried blood on the floor and broken items.

There was evidence in the bathroom that someone had attempted to clean themselves up. They found a washcloth in the sink and a baby wipes container, both of which were soaked with blood.

Bunch determined to be the father

The medical examiner determined Anderson died of blunt force trauma. The full-term infant she was carrying died due to a lack of blood flow that resulted from her mother’s death.

A DNA test confirmed Bunch was the baby’s father.

According to the criminal complaint, when Bunch was interviewed during the investigation, he said, “Man, I didn’t have anything to do with that.” He was described as “mostly cooperative” and reportedly used the GPS on his phone to show he was somewhere else at the time of the murder.

However, a witness came forward who alleged Bunch talked about killing Anderson because she was “threatening to ruin his life.” Bunch allegedly asked the witness for a crowbar to break into Anderson’s apartment, but the witness refused.

The witness also alleged Bunch intentionally did not carry his phone the night of the murder.

According to the criminal complaint, the witness had information about the crime scene they would not have known unless they were in the apartment at the time of the crime or afterward.

Bunch was ultimately arrested for the crime eight months later, in June 2022. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.