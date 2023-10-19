Obituary for Cheryl Ann Cummings Nunn

July 22, 1965 – October 12, 2023

Cheryl Ann Cummings Nunn answered the call of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Cheryl was born on July 22, 1965, in Racine, to Chalmers Cummings and Annie Cummings.

Cheryl Ann Cummings Nunn

Cheryl received her formal education in Racine County, graduating from Washington Park High School in 1983. She furthered her education and received a bachelor’s degree from Concordia University and a master’s degree from Cardinal Stritch University.

At an early age, Cheryl accepted Christ and united with Gr. Mt. Eagle Baptist Church. She later united with St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, where she remained and faithfully served until her passing. Cheryl was a member of our Music Department. She was a dedicated member of the alto section in the Voices of St. Paul, St. Paul Adult Choir and St. Paul Adult Praise Team. She loved music and she loved to sing. She had an amazing voice.

Cheryl was employed for many years with the City of Racine, working at City Hall and the Racine Police Department. After leaving the City of Racine, she secured employment with the Kenosha County Dispatch Center. She most recently was employed with The Racine County Housing Authority.

Cheryl was united in marriage to the love of her life, Andre Kendle Nunn, who precedes her in death. To this union two sons were born, Geoffrey and Jordan Cummings. Cheryl loved spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons, Ayele Bolton and Jordan Cummings, Jr.

She was an avid reader of the Bible and Our Daily Bread Devotional. On Tuesdays, she could be found at the Dr. John Bryant Center teaching and enjoying crocheting. Crocheting was her favorite hobby. She had enough yarn to stock the shelves in any store. There wasn’t a pattern that she couldn’t conquer. She was also a shoe shopper and loved to travel the world.

Cheryl Ann Cummings Nunn is survived by her parents, Chalmers (Annie) Cummings; sons, Geoffrey Cummings, Jordan Cummings; brother, David (Erica) Cummings; grandchildren, Ayele Bolton and Jordan Cummings, Jr.; nieces, Chrystal Cummings and Kayla Price; nephews, Carl Cummings and Greyson Cummings; special sister/cousin, Renee Robinson; special first cousins, Carl Miller, Kenny Miller, Dana Reed, Ikesha Cummings, Tiffany Lee-Christian, Tamika Lee-Hamlin, Daphne Hamby, Veronica Morris; aunts and uncles, Agnes Lee, Alene Horton, A.C. (Esther) Cummings; special friend, Allison Coleman. She is further survived by a hold of other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Dwight Cummings; grandparents, Chalmers (Chappel) Cummings, Sr., and Illa (Mondo) Flake; aunts, Rosene Morris, Lurlene Flint, Marilyn Smith and Clytee Miller; uncles, Claster Cummings and Frank Cummings.

Services

A funeral service celebrating Cheryl’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 21 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Ave., with Bishop L.L. Kirby officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Obituary and photo of Cheryl Ann Cummings Nunn courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.