RACINE – The City of Racine will celebrate its 175th anniversary as a chartered city with a big, community party this Saturday (Oct. 21).

The event, which City of Racine organizers are calling a “Birthday Bash,” runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. It is free and open to the public.

A variety of activities are planned for the day, including displays from city departments and local nonprofits, “touch a truck” experiences, vendors and local resources. Food will be available for free and for purchase. The city also promises a birthday cake.

As a celebration of the community’s history, there will be a land acknowledgment from the Potawatomi Nation and historic displays. The Racine Concert Band and the Horlick High School Poms are among the day’s planned performances.

According to a City of Racine statement, Saturday’s demisemiseptcentennial (or 175th) celebration, builds on last year’s city-sponsored “Bounce Back” events that aimed to boost residents’ spirits and connect residents with resources.

Mayor’s statement

“Racine is blessed to be a beautiful and diverse city on the shores of Lake Michigan. We have an historic downtown, award-winning architecture, a top freshwater beach, strong community and many notable contributions to history and innovation,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. “Racine continues to be a wonderful place to live, work and play. Saturday’s event will acknowledge many of the things we can be proud of as a city.”

City of Racine origins

What is now the site of the City of Racine was claimed in 1834 by Gilbert Knapp, a sea captain and War of 1812 veteran. Knapp chose land near the mouth of the Root River because the location provided a natural harbor for ships, according to Racine Heritage Museum documents.

Knapp originally called the settlement Port Gilbert. However, in February 1841, it was incorporated as the Village of Racine by the then-Wisconsin Territory. “Racine,” the French word for root takes its name from the tangles of tree roots along the river noted by the Native Americans and French traders who traveled through the area.

Wisconsin was admitted into the United States in May 1848. Racine became a chartered city – one of the first in the state – on Aug. 5, 1848.

To read an historical account of the Racine area, visit the City of Racine website.