Obituary for Eloise Violet Karkow

July 21, 1927 – October 6, 2023

Eloise Violet Karkow, of Racine, 96, passed away on Oct. 6, 2023, at St. Monica’s Senior Living community, where she had resided the last four years. The former Eloise Gallo was born with the help of a midwife at 4 a.m. on July 21, 1927, to John and Emilia Gallo at the family home on the former Milwaukee Avenue.

Eloise Violet Karkow

She graduated from Washington Junior High School, and then Horlick High School. Eloise displayed a talent for acting in Horlick theater productions, which led to work with the Racine Theatre Guild, in such plays as “Blithe Spirit,” “Guest In The House” and “The Silver Whistle.”

Eloise married Donald Karkow on June 20, 1953, at St. Patrick Church. He passed away on Jan. 22, 2013. Eloise worked in the office of the Iroquois Foundry, during which she became a member of the Soroptomist Club of Professional Women.

Starting a family then became her focus. Three children later, Eloise became a volunteer at St. Luke’s Hospital, and worked part-time for 29 years in the office of N. Christensen & Son Realty, where she was known as Ellie. Above all, Eloise was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

A shining light has dimmed here on earth, but Heaven has a new angel. Eloise Violet Karkow was a member of Holy Name/St. Richard and St. Lucy Catholic Churches over the years.

Surviving are her daughter, Dr. Mary Karkow of Brookfield; sons, Jim (Shirley) of Holly Springs, N.C.; and Tom (Janet) of Racine. Others surviving include her brother, Gerald (Patricia) Gallo of Racine; sister-in-law, Romie Gallo of Kansasville; grandchildren, Kate (Manny) Lopez; Aaron (Lauren) Karkow of N.C., and Andrew Karkow of Racine; seven great-grandchildren in North Carolina, plus nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Donald, Eloise was preceded in death by her parents, John and Emilia; brothers, Ralph and David; sister-in-law, Esther; several aunts and uncles.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21 at St. Monica’s Senior Living Chapel, 3920 N. Green Bay Road. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum, 2510 Kinzie Ave.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Eloise Violet Karkow’s name to the Racine Theatre Guild, or The Staff Development & Education Fund at St. Monica’s.

The family extends sincere thanks to all the caregivers at St. Monica’s Senior Living, as well as Mike and Nicole from St. Croix Hospice for the loving attention they provided to Eloise. The obvious compassion, and knowing you truly cared about this sweet, gentle lady meant a great deal.

Obituary and photo of Eloise Violet Karkow courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.