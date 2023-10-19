The NFL is the most watched sports league in the United States, and one of the most popular in the world. That popularity generates billions of dollars in revenue every year for its 32 football teams, and while much of that money finds its way into shiny, new high-tech stadiums, training facilities, and more, the main expense on any NFL team’s spreadsheet is player wages. Renowned for being one of the toughest sports around and with an average playing career of only 3.3 years, player salaries reflect the constant perils of playing this physically demanding but lucrative sport. But how much do NFL players make, and how has their pay changed over time?

Now versus then

According to Statista, the average annual salary for an NFL player in the 2021 season was around $2.8 million, however, these figures vary considerably depending on the position, experience, performance, and market value of the player. Some of the league’s top stars can earn tens of millions of dollars per year, especially if they sign lucrative contracts with top heavy signing bonuses and guaranteed money.

2021 NFL salaries:

Average: $2.8 million

League minimum for rookies: $660,000

League minimum for veterans: $780,000

In comparison, the average annual salary for an NFL player in the 2011 season was around $1.9 million, that equates to a 47% increase in just ten years. The league minimum in 2011 was $375,000 for rookies and $450,000 for veterans, which is an increase of about 76% and 73%, respectively. The main factors driving that increase are the growth in the league’s revenue through TV deals and global growth, and the 2020 collective bargaining agreement that sets the rules and regulations for player contracts and benefits.

2011 NFL salaries:

Average: $1.9 million

Rookies: $375,000

Veterans: $450,000

So, who are the top earners in the NFL today and what are they getting paid? Ranking players by the average annual value of their contracts, here are the top ten earners in the NFL:

Joe Burrow: QB, Cincinnati Bengals, $55 million

Justin Herbert: QB, Los Angeles Chargers, $52.5 million

Lamar Jackson: QB, Baltimore Ravens, $52 million

Jalen Hurts: QB, Philadelphia Eagles, $51 million

Russell Wilson: QB, Denver Broncos, $48.5 million

Kyler Murray: QB, Arizona Cardinals, $46.1 million

Deshaun Watson: QB, Cleveland Browns, $46 million

Patrick Mahomes: QB, Kansas City Chiefs, $45 million

Josh Allen: QB, Buffalo Bills, $43 million

Daniel Jones: QB, New York Giants, $40 million

Joe Burrow

Topping the list is the Bengals QB, Joe Burrow, the man on whose shoulders so many hopes rest, and the reason the Bengals constantly feature among the favorites in the NFL odds. His recent contract extension includes $219 million guaranteed, the second-most ever, after Deshaun Watson pocketed $230 million from the Cleveland Browns. But after leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in his sophomore season followed by another deep playoff run last year, there’s a very good reason he sits at the top of this list of big earners.

Patrick Mahomes

The winner of two Super Bowls and two Super Bowl MVP’s, Patrick Mahomes is Kansas City’s superstar quarterback and the reason the Chiefs are most people’s favorites to lift the Lombardi trophy. He may rank down at number eight on this list, but he still owns the NFL record for the biggest ever contract, thanks to the 2020 signing of his ten-year, $450 million deal. As long as Mahomes is on the field, you can never discount the Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts

The quarterback led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII where they lost a tight game 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs. He threw for 304 yards and a touchdown, and scored three rushing touchdowns, achieving the most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in Super Bowl history. Hurts also tied the record for most points scored in a Super Bowl with 20. A five-year contract extension for $255 million. With $180 million guaranteed, was signed in April 2023, briefly making him the highest paid player in the history of the NFL. The Eagles will be hoping he can lead them back to the Super Bowl this season and bring home their second ever Lombardi trophy.

Highest paid position

Unsurprisingly, the top 10 highest-paid players in the NFL are quarterbacks, arguably the most important and influential players on the team, dealing with immense pressure and expectations from fans, coaches, teammates, and the media. These players command such high salaries because they have proven their worth on the field by winning games, but they also bring a lot of value to their teams by attracting fans, sponsors, and media attention. Yes, their multi-million-dollar salaries are beyond many people’s wildest dreams, but when you play in a sport where careers are short and you’re one bad tackle away from retirement, it’s hard to argue they don’t deserve it.