MADISON — Officer Michael Gordon, of the Racine Police Department, was honored as the 66th Assembly District’s First Responder of the Year.

Representative Greta Neubauer presented the award to Officer Gordon with his family present. “It is abundantly clear from his actions and record of service that Officer Gordon cares deeply about our community,” Neubauer said. “Thank you, Officer Gordon.” First responders from across the state were honored during the Wisconsin Assembly’s floor session on Tuesday.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, RPD public information officer, described Gordon as a valued member of the RPD.

“We are proud of the great work that he exhibits, and he has definitely earned this award,” she said.

Gordon was nominated by Lt. Brian Wolf, of the Racine Fire Department, for actions the officer took to revive an infant who had stopped breathing.

In the nomination, Wolf said, “Under distressing conditions, Officer Gordon demonstrated a commitment to professionalism and service to Racine.”

Officer Gordon: More than a First Responder

Ofc. Gordon takes his work with the Racine Police Department very seriously, and that includes connecting with members of the Racine community on a personal level.

Lake F/X Games

Officer Michael Gordon, aka “Gordo,” pauses atop the half-pipe at Pershing Skate Park. – Credit: RPD Facebook page The 20th Annual Lake F/X Games took place on July 23, 2022. The semi-pro BMX rider helped organize the event and a post from the RPD’s Facebook page received hundreds of shares, likes and comments praising Officer Gordon. Officer Michael “Gordo” Gordon will be competing in the 20th annual Lake F/X Games this July. – Credit: RPD Facebook page

Wings to Fly

Ofc. Gordon introduces himself to the students at the start of the Wings to Fly program. – Credit: Emma Widmar Last month, Gordon took part in the Wings to Fly program at Batten International Airport with other members of the RPD who joined together with volunteer pilots to introduce 12 young women, many of whom are BIPOC, to the world of aviation. The Wings to Fly program saw 12 students in attendance this year. Pictured far right, standing, is Ofc. Gordon. – Credit: Emma Widmar